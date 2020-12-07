Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Cap of $95,678.72

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $95,678.72 and $115,171.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001574 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 580,040,978 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

