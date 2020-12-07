Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 3.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Chart Industries worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $108.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $109.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

