ChartEx 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,052.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $176,425.09 and approximately $12,052.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00153299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00318838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00950268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00155288 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

