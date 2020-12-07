Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.74.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $213.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

