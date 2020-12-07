Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $163.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

