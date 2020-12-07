Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $73.91 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

