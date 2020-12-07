Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $388,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,844.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.