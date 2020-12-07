Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

