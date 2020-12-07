Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $981,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 54,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 950,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $4,462,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $227.70 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

