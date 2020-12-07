Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

NYSE:FDX opened at $295.78 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $298.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

