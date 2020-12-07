Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,825.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,699.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,543.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184 shares of company stock valued at $284,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.