Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

LRCX stock opened at $499.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.05. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $501.60. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

