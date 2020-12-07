Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Holdings Increased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,284 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy makes up 7.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of Cimarex Energy worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,287,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 866.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 136,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 122,416 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $6,564,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

