Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $129,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,994 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,179. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,693,664. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

