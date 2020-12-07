Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.71

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 89431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $8,280,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

