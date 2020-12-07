Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.38

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Get Cognex alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock worth $24,541,843 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,768,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 532,718 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.