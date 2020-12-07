Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 130,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 19,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 111,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734,332. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

