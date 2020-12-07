Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.02

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.02 and last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 2048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

