CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 24,974 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

