CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 3,766 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

