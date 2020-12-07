CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 7,569 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy accounts for 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.14% of PDC Energy worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

PDCE stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

