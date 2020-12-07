CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alcoa worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.