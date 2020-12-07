CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 187.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,940 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Livent worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Livent by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 104.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

