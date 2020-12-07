CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 46,782 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 714.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $50.65 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 297.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

