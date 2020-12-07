CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 304,074 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

NYSE:CLF opened at $12.51 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

