CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,672 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 401,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

