CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,066 shares during the period. Gerdau makes up approximately 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $77,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.50 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

