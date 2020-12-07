CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of SQM opened at $47.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

