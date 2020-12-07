CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

SSRM opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

