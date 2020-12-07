CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,453 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 107.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $800,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $125,176.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

