CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

