CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar comprises 1.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JinkoSolar worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after buying an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,305,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. BOCOM International upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

