CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.72.

DE stock opened at $253.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

