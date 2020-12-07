CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 2.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AGCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

