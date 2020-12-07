CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,121 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 3.8% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 128.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 295,442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $39.57 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

