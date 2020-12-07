CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $585,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after buying an additional 215,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $92.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

