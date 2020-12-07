CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 151.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 22.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.