CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne accounts for approximately 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

