CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Southern Copper accounts for 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,165 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 814,913 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,303,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,453,079.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 879,391 shares of company stock worth $50,590,518. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

