CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 13,743 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Continental Resources comprises 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of CLR opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.