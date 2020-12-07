CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 45,271 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NYSE:CHX opened at $14.27 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.36.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

