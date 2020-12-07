CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,894,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after buying an additional 1,088,978 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of EOG opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.