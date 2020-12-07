CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 16,173 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.