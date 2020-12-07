CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

