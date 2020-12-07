CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 8,131 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

