CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 8,470 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

