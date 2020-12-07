CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $41,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.79 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

