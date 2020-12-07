CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $113.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

