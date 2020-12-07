Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.00

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Corning alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.