Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.8% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

